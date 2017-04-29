Referees stretching, two goals and all the other important stuff from a mind-numbingly boring day in the Premier League

Looking at the fixtures prior to kick off on Saturday didn’t fill anyone with a huge amount of expectation – but for those of us tasked with selecting highlights from such a day it was mortifying.

2 - Today has seen fewer goals than any previous day of PL action with at least four games with the same kick-off time. Plodding. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2017

Yep.

Here, we’ve got the results and highlights from Saturday’s early kick-offs. Prepare to be dazzled.

Results

SouthamptonHullStokeWest HamSunderlandBournemouthWest BromLeicester

Tweets of the day

After just two goals were scored in four games on Saturday – even Gary Lineker couldn’t put a brave face on it.

As it stands all the games are on last on @BBCMOTD tonight. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 29, 2017

Unhappy people of the day

(Richard Sellers/PA)

There was of course some drama which came from today’s action, and it’s sad news for Sunderland.

The Black Cats were relegated after a Joshua King goal condemned them to defeat at home. The defeat left them 13 points from safety with just four games to go.

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Their exit has seemed inevitable for a few weeks now, but it sees an end to a 10-year stay in the top flight – and many shared their condolences.

Footage of shattered Sunderland fans mourning their club's relegation are heartbreaking. Passionate, dedicated, proud. They deserved better — roger bennett (@rogbennett) April 29, 2017

From some fans however, there was always going to be a few jokes made now that Sunderland’s derby rivals Newcastle United have sealed an immediate return to the top flight…

Sunderland fans rushing to delete their Newcastle tweets from last season like... pic.twitter.com/7bcwMRFrHn — Confused Klopp (@ConfusedKlopp) April 29, 2017

Goal of the day

(Jon Buckle/PA)

Of course it’s Jamie Vardy’s finish for Leicester – it was very nearly the only goal of the day.

It wasn’t a bad finish though, a neat interception from Shinji Okazaki allowed him to feed it to the Englishman who coolly finished past Ben Foster. Inspiring.

We’d like to to give an honourable mention to King for his goal for Bournemouth too , which came a close second…

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Well done Josh!

Limber officials of the day

(David Davies/PA)

Tasked with covering such a slow day, our photographers focused on some of the more menial things – such as the officials for the West Brom Leicester game, including Mark Clattenburg, stretching before kick off.

All that stretching paid off too, look at this epic shot of the referee in action.

(Jon Buckle/EMPICS Sport)

Scintillating stuff.

MOTD alternative of the day

(Guy Levy/BBC)

Let’s face it, it would probably take Lineker whipping his kit off again to save the BBC’s Premier League highlights show Match Of The Day tonight.

Motd tonight 😂😂😂 — Jody Morris (@morriskid) April 29, 2017

That being the case, we thought we’d take a look for you at what else is on TV – and, assuming you aren’t paying to watch Anthony Joshua fight Wladimir Klitschko or watching that in the pub, we’ve gone with Yes Man.

Seemingly knowing most people will be out watching the fight, the main terrestrial channels have all gone with films. We reckon Jim Carrey’s comedy on ITV at 10:35pm, just after Match Of The Day starts, is just what’s needed as a pick-me-up to avoid those rubbish fixtures though.

(Ian West/PA)

Let’s hope Sunday does a little better than Saturday shall we?