Referees appointed for Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-finals
The referees for Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-finals have been appointed.
The EPCR have confirmed that Romain Poite will referee Munster’s semi-final against champions Sarcacens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.
The following day, Nigel Owens will take charge of Leinster’s meeting with Clermont in Lyon.
Our #ChampionsCup semi-final referees!— Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 14, 2017
▪️Munster v Saracens - Romain Poite
▪️Clermont v Leinster - Nigel Owens pic.twitter.com/4d5nEE2FqX
The winners will meet in the final at Murrayfield on May 13.
