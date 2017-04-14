Referees appointed for Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-finals

The referees for Munster and Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-finals have been appointed.

The EPCR have confirmed that Romain Poite will referee Munster’s semi-final against champions Sarcacens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

The following day, Nigel Owens will take charge of Leinster’s meeting with Clermont in Lyon.

The winners will meet in the final at Murrayfield on May 13.
