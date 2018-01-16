Referee getting suspended ’not my problem’ says Nantes defender

Nantes defender Diego Carlos has said the suspension of referee Tony Chapron is "not my problem" as he prepares to play against Toulouse tomorrow night.

Carlos was sent off in a bizarre finish to Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Paris St Germain, when Chapron accidentally collided with the Nantes man but then kicked out at the Brazilian before showing him a second yellow card.

Amazing, referee kicks and then sends off Nantes player Vs PSG! pic.twitter.com/c1LjGs2ppQ — TeamPro (@TeamProCo) January 15, 2018

Chapron has since apologised and Carlos’ second yellow card was rescinded, freeing him to make the trip to Toulouse for tomorrow’s game. But Chapron has been stood down ’until further notice’ by the French Football Federation and will face a disciplinary hearing.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Toulouse match, Carlos said: "The suspension of Tony Chapron, it’s not my problem... I’m very happy to be back with the team."

The 24-year-old admitted he was bemused by what happened.

"I did not understand what happened," he said, in a video posted on the club’s website. "He (Chapron) cut in front of me and changed direction and fell to the ground. I looked at him when he kicked me in the leg and I said: ’What are you doing?’.

Referee Tony Chapron

"After he came back to me to show me the yellow and then the red, I pushed him a little bit to ask him what he was doing. I did not understand. Nobody understood. I just went off and stayed quiet."

Carlos also thanked supporters in a message on Instagram.

"I have no words to describe the support and affection I have received in the last 24 hours, my big thank you to all who have been by my side," he wrote.

"I am extremely grateful for the fans, people who came to talk to me, friends, numerous messages. Thank God for allowing me to do what I love, always working to improve, we are all family @fcnantes #alleznantes #gratidoo"