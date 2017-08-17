Referee for All-Ireland hurling final announced

Tipperary official Fergal Horgan will take charge of this year's All Ireland hurling final meeting of Waterford and Galway.

Horgan has already refereed this year's Munster final, as well as Kilkenny and Wexford's Leinster semi-final.

He will be the first Munster-native to referee an All-Ireland final since 2010.

Cork’s Colm Lyons will be the standby referee with Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) as the other linesman and the sideline official will be Johnny Murphy (Limerick).

Fergal’s umpires on the day will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), as well as his Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams clubmates Paul Ryan, Mick Bulter and Sean Bradshaw.

Sean Cleere of Kilkenny will officiate in the Minor decider between Galway and Cork.