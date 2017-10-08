Reece Hodge stars for Australia against Argentina

Two tries in the final quarter made all the difference as Australia finished their Rugby Championship campaign on a high with a 37-20 win over Argentina.

Reece Hodge was key for the Wallabies after bagging a pair of tries, his second in the 76th minute crowning a strong individual performance.

The visitors made tough work of the Pumas in Mendoza and went into the break at 13-13 after Bernard Foley missed a penalty and two conversions.

Foley missed another penalty in the 45th but redeemed himself after breaking through the Argentina defence to score a try five minutes later.

As well as his pair of tries, Hodge had a hand in two others as the Wallabies secured a bonus-point win to finish the tournament second behind a dominant New Zealand side who won six of six matches.