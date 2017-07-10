#RedRom: All the reaction as Romelu Lukaku is unveiled by Manchester United

Back to Sport Home

It’s finally official, Manchester United have announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku on a five-year contract.

The former Everton striker’s arrival, with a fee believed to be an initial £75 million, has been much-anticipated and the announcement won’t come as a surprise to anyone.

However, that hasn’t stopped Red Devils fans’ celebrations. It’s no wonder they’re feeling chuffed either, Lukaku netted 25 Premier League goals last season.

“When Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down,” Lukaku told United’s website. “You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that.

“I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session.”

The 24-year-old will now link up with Jose Mourinho’s squad in Los Angeles ahead of pre-season training.

As it is in 2017, Lukaku’s unveiling of course came with a hashtag too – a homage to legendary thoroughbred racehorse Red Rum.

The hashtag was favourably viewed in comparison with the phrase used for Arsenal’s unveiling of club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette – in fact, even Gunners fans seemed to agree…

Meanwhile, former United striker Wayne Rooney has gone in the other direction to Lukaku – signing on a two year deal with the Toffees.

The 31-year-old rejoined his boyhood club 13 years after leaving to join Alex Ferguson at United.
KEYWORDS: Viral, Soccer, Man Utd, Reaction, UK, Everton, football, Manchester United, Premier League, Romelu Lukaku, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport