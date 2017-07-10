RedRom: All the reaction as Romelu Lukaku is unveiled by Manchester United

It’s finally official, Manchester United have announced the signing of Romelu Lukaku on a five-year contract.

The former Everton striker’s arrival, with a fee believed to be an initial £75 million, has been much-anticipated and the announcement won’t come as a surprise to anyone.

YESSS — Haris (@PaulPogbaFC) July 10, 2017

However, that hasn’t stopped Red Devils fans’ celebrations. It’s no wonder they’re feeling chuffed either, Lukaku netted 25 Premier League goals last season.

Romelu Lukaku in the #PL:



2012/13 - 17 goals

2013/14 - 15 goals

2014/15 - 10 goals

2015/16 - 18 goals

2016/17 - 25 goals

2017/18 - ❓ pic.twitter.com/cUvISMR9zQ — Premier League (@premierleague) July 10, 2017

“When Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down,” Lukaku told United’s website. “You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that.

“I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session.”

First of all i want to thank God for this opportunity. Delighted and blessed to be part of the greatest club in the world @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/dWrQjHkH5a — R.Lukaku Bolingoli10 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 10, 2017

The 24-year-old will now link up with Jose Mourinho’s squad in Los Angeles ahead of pre-season training.

Woohoo! Confirmed an hour before training. Hopefully he will train with the squad at 6 #RedRom — BoyWonderRashford 🐝 (@RedRashford19) July 10, 2017

Mourinho: "Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player." #RedRom — La Carné (@FutbolSully) July 10, 2017

As it is in 2017, Lukaku’s unveiling of course came with a hashtag too – a homage to legendary thoroughbred racehorse Red Rum.

The hashtag was favourably viewed in comparison with the phrase used for Arsenal’s unveiling of club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette – in fact, even Gunners fans seemed to agree…

Meanwhile, former United striker Wayne Rooney has gone in the other direction to Lukaku – signing on a two year deal with the Toffees.

The 31-year-old rejoined his boyhood club 13 years after leaving to join Alex Ferguson at United.