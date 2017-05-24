Red-carded Scarlets winger cleared to face Munster in Pro12 final

Scarlets winger Steff Evans is free to play against Munster in this Saturday’s Pro12 final.

Evans was red-carded during last week’s win over Leinster but a disciplinary panel has rescinded the card.

The panel decided the tackle only became dangerous because of the intervention of Scarlets number 3 Samson Lee.





The statement read: “The Disciplinary Panel - Roddy Dunlop QC (Chair), Roddy MacLeod and Iain Leslie (all Scotland) - decided, by a majority, that the Player undertook a lawful tackle in a manner that was consistent with the laws of the game.

“The tackle only became dangerous as a result of the intervention of Scarlets No 3 (Samson Lee).

“The Panel having directed itself under reference to the decision of the Appeal Committee in Ross Ford and Jonny Gray (RWC 2015) decided, by a majority, that this meant that the red card should be rescinded.

“The player is therefore free to play.”