Record six Irish trained horses to start in Melbourne Cup

A record six Irish trained horses will line up for the prestigious Melbourne Cup in Australia tomorrow morning.

Willie Mullins, Aiden and Joseph O’Brien are all aiming to secure Ireland’s third win in "the race that stops a nation".

Mullins has three entries including 2015 runner up ’Max Dynamite’.

The Carlow based trainer admits the travel is a challenge, but thinks his team are in good shape.

"It’s a big undertaking ... to me my horses ... are fit enough coming down."