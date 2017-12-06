Record books rewritten in Champions League group stage

A number of records fell in a high-scoring finish to the Champions League group stage.

There were 33 goals scored in tonight's eight games and 50 in total across matchday six to bring up several new landmarks for the competition.

:: For the first time in the competition's history, the number of goals in the group stage exceeded 300. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second for Borussia Dortmund against Real Madrid equalled the previous record of 292 and Philippe Coutinho's third for Liverpool against Spartak Moscow set a new mark - before a madcap last half-hour took the season's total to 306.

:: Paris St Germain, with 25 goals, and Liverpool with 23 both beat the previous record tally for a single team in their six group games, set by Dortmund last season with 21. Liverpool's tally, which included 7-0 wins over Spartak and Maribor, was a record for an English club, beating Manchester United's 20 en route to winning the 1998-99 competition.

:: Real's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in all six games of a Champions League group. His tally of nine goals was short of his record 11 in 2015-16 but extended his record career tally of Champions League goals to 114 and took him level with Barcelona star Lionel Messi's record 60 in the group stage.

:: For the first time, there will be five teams from the same country in the last 16 of the competition. A quarter of the Premier League booked seats at Europe's top table in the new year as Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all qualified - all bar Chelsea as group winners.

:: PSG, along with Manchester City, missed out on another piece of history. Each won their first five games but failed to make it a complete set, with Bayern Munich winning 3-1 against the French giants and City beaten 2-1 by Shakhtar Donetsk. Only six teams have ever gone through a group stage with a 100 per cent record - Real in 2011-12 and 2014-15, PSG themselves in 1994-95, AC Milan (1992-93), Spartak Moscow (1995-96) and Barcelona (2002-03).

Champions League round-up:

Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all won on a historic Champions League night for English football.

City and Tottenham were already assured of joining Manchester United and Chelsea in the knockout stages - but Liverpool's 7-0 drubbing of Spartak Moscow means five teams from one country made it through to the last 16 of the competition for the first time.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds finished top of Group E after their crushing Anfield success, while Tottenham beat Apoel Nicosia 3-0 to top Group H. City, who had already progressed as Group F winners, lost their 100 per cent record with a 2-1 loss away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

United finished top of Group A on Tuesday night, while Chelsea finished second behind Group C winners Roma on goal difference.

On a night when 33 goals were scored in eight games, Philippe Coutinho fired a hat-trick as Liverpool - who needed at least a point to be sure of qualifying or a win to finish top - led 3-0 at half-time.

Coutinho converted an early penalty after Mohamed Salah had been hauled down and the Brazilian fired home his second before compatriot Roberto Firmino added a third in the 18th minute.

Sadio Mane's second-half brace sandwiched Coutinho's third before Salah completed the rout.

Group E rivals Sevilla also progressed after drawing 1-1 away to Maribor, where Marcos Tavares' header was cancelled out by Sevilla's Ganso.

City made seven changes to their starting line-up and were 2-0 down at the interval after goals from the Ukraine side's Bernard and Ismaily.

Substitute Sergio Aguero converted City's stoppage-time consolation from the penalty spot after Fred's foul on Brahim Diaz.

Shakhtar's victory and Napoli's 2-1 defeat to Feyenoord means the Ukrainians qualified in second place.

Nicolai Jorgensen headed Feyenoord level after Piotr Zielinski had volleyed Napoli into an early lead and Jerry St Juste headed the Dutch side's winner in added time, after they had Tonny Vilhena sent off for his second bookable offence.

Spurs won their fifth match in Group H with a comfortable victory at Wembley against Apoel.

Fernando Llorente and Son Heung-min were on target in the first half and Georges Nkoudou scored his first goal for the Londoners late on.

Holders Real Madrid qualified in second place, beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 after squandering a 2-0 lead.

Borja Mayoral and Ronaldo put Real 2-0 up inside 12 minutes before Dortmund reduced the deficit through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's brace, but Lucas Vazquez volleyed the Spaniards' late winner.

In Group G, Besiktas, who had already qualified as winners, won 2-1 in Germany against RB Leipzig thanks to Talisca's stoppage-time winner.

Naby Keita had cancelled out Alvaro Negredo's early penalty for the Turkish side, while Leipzig midfielder Stefan Ilsanker was dismissed in the 82nd minute for his second yellow card.

Porto secured the win they needed to book the second qualifying spot in Group G by beating Monaco 5-2.

Vincent Aboubakar's first-half double and Yacine Brahimi gave Porto a 3-0 half-time lead before Kamil Glik pulled one back for Monaco from the penalty spot.

Nicolao Alex Telles struck the home side's fourth and Tiquinho headed a late fifth after Radamel Falcao had made it 4-2.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men before half-time when Porto defender Felipe was dismissed for his foul on Monaco midfielder Rachid Ghezzal, who was also shown a straight red card for retaliating.