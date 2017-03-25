Rebels rejoice with home win over Dundalk

Cork City 2 (Sheppard 22, 37) Dundalk 1 (McMillan 73)

Martin Claffey Turner's Cross

Karl Sheppard's first-half double fired Cork City six points clear in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after a pulsating encounter at Turner's Cross.

Sheppard was on the end of two brilliant Sean Maguire assists to put City in the driving seat. Substitute Dave McMillan's second-half strike ensured some anxious moments late on for the home side.

In front of almost 7,000 fans at Turner’s Cross, City almost went ahead after just 35 seconds, as Sean Maguire pounced when Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers made hard work of a back pass, but the striker was unable to stab the ball home from a tight angle.

Much like their Presidents Cup encounter in the season curtain-raiser, Dundalk had begun to get a foothold in the game when City made the breakthrough.

After 22 minutes. Dundalk were caught out by a lightning City counter, with Sean Maguire leading the charge.

Maguire darted down the left wing, burst into the box and delivered a pinpoint cross which was slotted home by Karl Sheppard from six yards.

Dundalk responded like champions, probing for an equaliser. Michael Duffy’s low shot was only parried by McNulty, who smothered the ball at the feet of Ciaran Kilduff at the second attempt. Kilduff pleaded for a penalty but referee Robbie Rogeers was unmoved.

On 37 minutes City extended their lead, and Maguire was again the catalyst. The Kilkenny man engineered some space 35 yards from goal before turning and firing a magnificent pass behind the backtracking Lilywhites defence. Sheppard ran on the pass, rounded Rogers and fired into the empty goal.

Dundalk were shellshocked, and as the decibels rose from a bouncing home crowd, players from both sides got caught up in the atmosphere. Garry Buckley was booked for persisent fouling while Kilduff joined him in the book, as players from both sides clashed before half-time.

Dundalk came flying out of the blocks after the break, and winger Duffy’s shot from the edge of the box had to be pushed around the post by McNulty.

The Lilies were bossing possession but City were looking dangerous on the counter-aatack. Brian Gartland was booked after his heavy challenge sent Sheppard sprawling. Then Paddy Barrett's last-ditch tackle stopped Maguire from adding the third.

Dundalk were looking to Patrick McEleney for inspiration but he was being well marshalled by City's midfield, with Conor McCormack impressive on his return to Cork's engine room.

Stephen Kenny made his final substitution on 69 minutes as Dave McMillan replaced John Mountney and it proved a masterstroke. On 73 McEleney's cross was laid off by Kilduff into the path of McMillan who fired low inside McNulty's left hand post.

The champions were in the ascendancy but as they raised the tempo, ,their hopes took a huge dent when Kilduff was sent off after receiving his second booking for sending McCormack sprawling.

Still the 10 men pressed and City were nervously awaiting the final whistle at the end.

Cork City: McNulty, Keohane, Bennett, Delaney, O’Connor, Sheppard, McCormack, Morrissey, Buckley (Campion 75), Dooley (Griffin 90), Maguire (Ellis 89)

Dundalk: Rogers, Gannon, Barrett, Gartland, Massey, Benson (Clifford 8, [Stewart 53])), Shields, Mountney (McMillan 69), Duffy, McEleney, Kilduff

Referee: R Rogers

Att: 6,746