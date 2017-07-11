Real Madrid’s new signing did some very bad keepy-ups at his unveiling

“Welcome to the club, son. Now, just to make everything official we’ll just need a few keepy-ups from you.”

It’s at this point that we can only imagine Real Madrid’s new signing Theo Hernandez began to sweat a little – the wing-back was being presented at the Bernabeu when he attempted the now obligatory skill test in front of the fans.

Most players keep it simple, a few low keepy-ups before catching the ball and waving at the crowd. Things didn’t go so smoothly for Theo.

The 19-year-old French wing-back has joined Real Madrid from Atletico Madrid, but hilariously lost control of the ball when presented to the fans.

Let’s be fair to him though – here’s a rather more serene picture of the player having a go at a header. Much better.

Real Madrid's new signing Theo Hernandez
(Francisco Seco/AP)

Unsurprisingly, the footage didn’t make the final Real Madrid video.

Football clubs these days, eh? No sense of humour.
