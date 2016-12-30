Real Madrid rumoured to want Thibaut Courtois back in Spain

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

Real Madrid want to bring Chelsea's former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois back to Spain in the summer, according to The Sun.

Sunderland boss David Moyes will fight to keep Jermain Defoe at the club amid interest from his former club West Ham, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Leicester Mercury reports that Claudio Ranieri has indicated the Foxes will announce a deal for Genk midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the coming days.

Aston Villa are interested in Middlesbrough's Jordan Rhodes but will not pay the £11m asking price, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tottenham could launch a move for Real Madrid's Isco with the player frustrated by a lack of playing time in Spain, the Daily Mirror reports.