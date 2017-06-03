Real Madrid retain Champions League as they are crowned kings of Europe
It seems inevitable now but Christiano Ronaldo was the hero of the piece once again as Real Madrid overcame Juventus to lift this year's Champion League title.
Ronaldo collected a brace to help his side to a 4-1 victory over the Italian giants.
Ronaldo oopened the scoring in the 20th minute before Juventus struck back five minutes later with a wonder goal by Mario Mandzukic
The sides remained level until the 61st minute when a Casemiro goal put Real ahead once again.
Two minutes later Ronaldlo sealed the deal for Real with his second goal.
Real youngster Marco Sensio added teh fourth on 90 minutes from about 12 yards after getting on the end of a pull-back from Marcelo
Gigi Buffoons wait for the full suite of highest honours in the game must continue
