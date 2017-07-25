Real Madrid reported to have agreed world record €180m deal for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have agreed a €180m deal for teenage Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, according to the Spanish media.

Marca reported on Tuesday morning that the LaLiga and Champions League holders had struck a huge agreement for the

All the latest news as Real Madrid reportedly agree €180 million deal for Kylian Mbappe: https://t.co/XM4vjJrchW pic.twitter.com/MirxFeG4A7 — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) July 25, 2017

18-year-old that would shatter the current world-record transfer.

The €100m paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba last summer was the top mark, but should this deal go ahead, it will nearly double that.

Mbappe’s breakthrough year with Monaco - which saw him score 26 goals in all competitions as his side won the Ligue 1 title - has seen him linked with a host of clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City.

But Marca claims Real have won the race, especially given they have an extra €67m to play with following the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea.