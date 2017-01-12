Read Sir Elton John's moving tribute to Graham Taylor

Sir Elton John has described the “unbreakable bond” he had with Graham Taylor, following the death of the former England manager aged 72.

Under the pop legend’s chairmanship at Watford, Taylor achieved his greatest feat in football, taking the team from the fourth division to the first and the brink of the league title.

Sir Elton wrote on Instagram: “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham’s passing.

“He was like a brother to me. We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever. He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to uncharted territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius.

“This is a sad and dark day for Watford. The club and the town. We will cherish Graham and drown our sorrows in the many brilliant memories he gave us.

(Michael Stephens/PA)

“I love you Graham. I will miss you very much.

“My thoughts go out to Rita, Joanne, Karen and the whole Taylor family. @watfordfcofficial #GrahamTaylor #RIP.”

Everyone at #watfordfc is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our most successful manager. We love you, Graham Taylor. #thankyouGT — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 12, 2017

Watford finished second in the First Division in 1983, qualifying for the Uefa Cup, and reached the FA Cup final the following year. Taylor had a second spell at Vicarage Road from 1996 to 2001.

Watford’s present chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury said: “As one, together at our club, we are all utterly devastated to learn of Graham’s passing.”

Taylor died at his home on Thursday morning of a suspected heart attack.