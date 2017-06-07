Reaction to the Lion's shock defeat earlier today

By Ciara Phelan

There was a huge shock in the rugby world this morning when the Auckland Blues were the first ever New Zealand Super Rugby team to beat the British and Irish Lions.

The final score was 22-16.

Lion's manager Warren Gatland said there was some miscommunication and stated the next match against the Crusaders will be another tough encounter.

Here is some reaction to the game.

Genuine question- Did lions ever have a chance of implementing decent attack wit Howley as attack coach? #LionsNZ2017 #BLUvBIL @rugbyPhilBB — Nick Lee (@NickLee268) June 7, 2017

Man what a finish that was... great game from both teams!! Congrats @BluesRugbyTeam on the win. Unlucky to @lionsofficial on a tough battle. — Piri Weepu (@piriweepu) June 7, 2017

As the Blues' captain said, it was like playing "a South African side". If you are feeling kind, that's a back-handed compliment. #Lions — alexmassie (@alexmassie) June 7, 2017

Not a great result @lionsofficial some silly mistakes proved costly. Still optimistic we can pull through and win on the road #LionsNZ2017 — Dafydd James (@DafyddJames13) June 7, 2017

I will say it again!!!! DON'T kick the ball away all the time to NZ teams!!! What a try by the @BluesRugbyTeam — Nick Evans (@nick10evans) June 7, 2017

Just woke up and seen #LionsNZ2017 lost to the weakest team from NZ in Super Rugby...Long Long tour ahead me thinks.. — Ian Harrington (@Harry20Cork) June 7, 2017

Well I didn't see that coming 😮#LionsNZ2017 — Mike McMahon (@MikeyMcMahon) June 7, 2017

New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams was praised on social media for scoring a try after fasting 10 hours for Ramadan.

I knew that @SonnyBWilliams would be up for this #LionsNZ2017 — Graziano Moroni (@graz906) June 7, 2017

SBW hadnt eaten/drank since sunrise & tore us apart. Id hate to see how good he is with a Lucozade & Mars bar in him. #BLUvBIL#LionsNZ2017 — Sean Gorman (@seangcomedian) June 7, 2017

TRY #SonnyBill! A lesson to all aspiring youngsters to never take your eye off the ball! 🏉👀 #BLUvBIL — Nerys Henry (@neryswen) June 7, 2017

The Lion’s next game is against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.