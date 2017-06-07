Reaction to the Lion's shock defeat earlier today

By Ciara Phelan

There was a huge shock in the rugby world this morning when the Auckland Blues were the first ever New Zealand Super Rugby team to beat the British and Irish Lions.

The final score was 22-16.

Lion's manager Warren Gatland said there was some miscommunication and stated the next match against the Crusaders will be another tough encounter.

Here is some reaction to the game.

New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams was praised on social media for scoring a try after fasting 10 hours for Ramadan.

The Lion’s next game is against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday.

