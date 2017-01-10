Reaction to FIFA's new 48-team World Cup has NOT been kind

The world football governing body FIFA has voted unanimously to expand the World Cup from 32 teams to 48.

Planned to begin in 2026 the development will no doubt mean more football when the cup comes around, but not everyone is convinced.

Some of the distaste for the idea has come from the projected format of the tournament.

The new format will reportedly entail 16 groups of three, with the top two of each group heading to the 32-team knockout stage.

Some like the idea though.

For many the reason behind the decision is clear – more football means more opportunity for revenue.

However, some think the huge increase in the number of teams could actually make for a wonderful opportunity.

Go get ‘em Ben.

However you feel about the World Cup’s new layout – at least spare a thought for this lot’s sticker books.

Be strong folks.
