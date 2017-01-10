Reaction to FIFA's new 48-team World Cup has NOT been kind

The world football governing body FIFA has voted unanimously to expand the World Cup from 32 teams to 48.

Planned to begin in 2026 the development will no doubt mean more football when the cup comes around, but not everyone is convinced.

Am I the only one who thinks expanding the World Cup to 48 teams is stupid?..What a cosmically dumb idea... — Carl James Connor (@carlconnor68) January 10, 2017

The FIFA Council has unanimously decided on a 48-team World Cup as of 2026, with eight winners. — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) January 10, 2017

Some of the distaste for the idea has come from the projected format of the tournament.

The new format will reportedly entail 16 groups of three, with the top two of each group heading to the 32-team knockout stage.

16 groups of three teams. What a nonsense. — Jay Jaffa (@jayjaffa) January 10, 2017

Some like the idea though.

16 Groups Of Three Teams?? 2026 Come Quickly — ®KAKASHI ™ (@Trim_Dynasty) January 10, 2017

For many the reason behind the decision is clear – more football means more opportunity for revenue.

Why is FIFA expanding the World Cup to 48 teams in 16 groups of 3?

I can think of about a billion rea$on$ — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 9, 2017

However, some think the huge increase in the number of teams could actually make for a wonderful opportunity.

#FIFA agrees to expand the World Cup to 48 teams,even Scotland might qualify now. #WorldCup — Neil Frankland (@tyre_kicker) January 10, 2017

Good decision by FIFA to expand the World Cup to 48 teams. It will give smaller nations a chance to compete on the big stage. — James Girvan (@JamesGirvan76) January 10, 2017

Going to try and qualify for the next World Cup — Ben Machell (@ben_machell) January 10, 2017

Go get ‘em Ben.

However you feel about the World Cup’s new layout – at least spare a thought for this lot’s sticker books.

The Panini album will now cost £6,372 to complete. #fifa #WorldCup — Nick Judd (@NickJudd78) January 10, 2017

If they do vote to expand the World Cup to 48 teams I think that's when I'll knock the old Panini sticker collection on the head. — Leewandowski (@PaxtonRoadLee) January 10, 2017

Be strong folks.