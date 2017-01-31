Ravel Morrison calls out reporter on Twitter over rumoured transfer to QPR

Ravel Morrison is rumoured to be on his way back to English football after two years at Italian Serie A club Lazio.

The former Manchester United youth team and West Ham midfielder is allegedly on his way to Queen’s Park Rangers in the Championship – but he’s shot down claims wage demands have been stalling the deal.

Ravel Morrison completely mugs off a Sky Sports reporter. I love #DeadlineDay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/laJs0jlMZU — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 31, 2017

@SkyKaveh I didn't no you could demand more wages on a loan deal 😂 — ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) January 31, 2017

The rumour was originally tweeted by Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol – who was quick to delete the tweet after the 23-year-old called him out on it.

Ravel’s isn’t the only rumour Solhekol has been tweeting which has come into question either…

Told no chance of West Ham signing Cesc Fabregas today. He's happy at Chelsea. AC Milan, Inter Milan & Juventus all interested — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 31, 2017

@sjv_simon @SkyKaveh it looks silly and ridiculous, next thing ? Sunderland in for Eden Hazard — Saint David (@Noblekaka8) January 31, 2017

Poor Sunderland for always being the butt of the joke example we guess.

Despite the question marks from some users about Solhekol’s rumours, Morrison’s reported move is one that’s been met with excitement from QPR fans.

Praying that these Ravel Morrison rumours are true 🙏🏼 come home @morrisonravel 💙 #QPR — Louis (@LouisMoir) January 16, 2017

#DeadlineDay Good business by QPR today and if they can get Ravel Morrison and he behaves himself We can finish strongly this season — David Baker (@davidbakerdj) January 31, 2017

Whether the Morrison deal will be done before the day is out is unclear depending on which outlets you listen to, but the Englishman’s rumour shut down is just what a rather drab deadline day needs – and for now it’s just a waiting game.