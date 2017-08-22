Rassie Erasmus on Munster exit: ‘If they say I must go tomorrow, then I will go’

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has addressed the uncertainty surrounding the final months of his term, but says he will step aside earlier than his December date of departure if asked, writes Stephen Barry.

The province’s priority is finding a replacement for Erasmus and defence coach Jacques Nienbar, which may mean the South Africa-bound duo may step aside in the coming months, or at different times.

“The way the whole conversation went with Garrett (Fitzgerald, Munster CEO) and David (Nucifora, IRFU performance director), it was never a case of Jacques and I staying for exactly six or nine months, or whatever.

“The priority is finding the right replacement and if that means us staying until October, November or December, so be it, it’s an open discussion.

“I will coach and do my very best for as long as I am here, but if they find a replacement coach tomorrow and say I must go tomorrow, then I will go.

“Depending on appointments we may leave at different times, him before me or vice versa. December at this stage is the ideal goal as we feel it will give everyone enough time to prepare, but that is open for discussion.

“We understand that we are in the middle of a contract and Munster are graciously helping us so anything we can do to facilitate Munster we will do.”

More to follow...