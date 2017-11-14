Randolph nervous and excited ahead of tonight's game

Darren Randolph's mum says she's nervous and excited ahead of tonight's match against Denmark.

The Ireland goalie will line out alongside the Boys in Green for the crucial World Cup qualifier at the Aviva.

Anne Randolph thinks we can pull it out of the bag.

She said: "Absolutely nervous but really really hopeful, I think there is so much to play for, the guys know what is at stake so we are just praying that they pull it out of the bag tonight."

Hopes are high that the Boys in Green can secure a victory which will see us through to the World Cup finals for the first time since 2002.