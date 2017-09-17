Ramsey feels Arsenal proved their mettle after holding Chelsea to draw

Aaron Ramsey believed Arsenal righted the wrongs of Liverpool with their performance at Chelsea on Sunday.

The Gunners were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool in their last away outing in the Premier League - but they were much improved in drawing 0-0 with champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Ramsey said afterwards: "I think we needed that, after Liverpool. We showed we wanted a result here today and we've got one.

"We have come here and struggled in recent years but we showed what we're capable of, competing against the best.

"We showed solidarity, that we can create chances against them - and on another day we might have nicked it."

Asked to pinpoint what was different about the performances at Liverpool and Chelsea, Ramsey added on Sky Sports: "We played higher up (today), so if we lost the ball we were able to get back into position a lot quicker - at Liverpool that gap was probably too big."

On his midfield partnership with Granit Xhaka, the Welshman added: "Me and Granit have played a lot of games together and have a good understanding.

"We had a bad half against Liverpool but feel in the rest of games we have done well.

"We feel we're in a good place and now need to keep building on this."

AP