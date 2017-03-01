Raith Rovers started with a midfielder in goal - and he did a surprisingly good job

We’ve all heard of Total Football, but even the Dutch didn’t put a midfielder in net at the start of the game.

That was the situation Raith Rovers manager John Hughes was forced into last night when all three of his keepers were injured, leaving the boss with no option but to play midfielder Ryan Stevenson between the sticks.

Never thought I'd see the day @RaithRovers_FC started with outfield player in goal. Entire night depends on how Ryan Stevenson copes. pic.twitter.com/9qObHPM0Go — Matthew Elder (@mattelder_ffp) February 28, 2017

[Raith Rovers players exchange worried glances.] pic.twitter.com/EKGxKfTDqx — Simpsons SPFL (@SimpsonsSPFL) February 28, 2017

The eyes of Raith’s Scottish Championship opponents Ayr must have widened when they became aware of the situation, and the fans were seduced as well.

Three 'keepers injured, so Raith Rovers have to play striker Ryan Stevenson in goals from the start v Ayr Utd. C'mon Big Ryan keep 'em out! — Coinneach MacLeòid (@coinneachmac) February 28, 2017

Sitting in the the freezing cold at Hamilton, but can't help wishing I was at Somerset watching Ayr Vs Ryan Stevenson. Wish him luck! — Matthew Findlay (@Matt_Findlay19) February 28, 2017

Sure enough, there the 32-year-old was, warming up with the gloves on. Rovers had requested a postponement, only for it to be rejected by the SPFL board.

Ryan Stevenson warming up pic.twitter.com/Q7mS9r2PYE — RRFC Live Updates (@RRFCUpdates) February 28, 2017

Raith hadn’t had a goalie on the bench for three games, and Connor Brennan’s injury at the weekend left them keeper-less. No matter, as Stevenson heroically kept a first-half clean sheet.

Yet Raith Rovers are 0-0 at Ayr at half-time. 😎 pic.twitter.com/rE1dfp86Ql — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) February 28, 2017

Unfortunately, Stevenson quickly learned that you can’t keep them all out when, on 62 minutes, Farid el Alagui’s header made its way in and sealed the tie.

Ryan Stevenson concedes his first goal of the season. #raithrovers — Derek (@MyBetsDotCom) February 28, 2017

Hughes told BBC Scotland after the game: “If we’d brought in a young keeper, I don’t think he’d have done any better than Ryan Stevenson.”

We’d suggest rush goalkeeper rules, but in fairness to Stevenson, he did a pretty good job.