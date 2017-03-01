Raith Rovers started with a midfielder in goal - and he did a surprisingly good job

We’ve all heard of Total Football, but even the Dutch didn’t put a midfielder in net at the start of the game.

That was the situation Raith Rovers manager John Hughes was forced into last night when all three of his keepers were injured, leaving the boss with no option but to play midfielder Ryan Stevenson between the sticks.

The eyes of Raith’s Scottish Championship opponents Ayr must have widened when they became aware of the situation, and the fans were seduced as well.

Sure enough, there the 32-year-old was, warming up with the gloves on. Rovers had requested a postponement, only for it to be rejected by the SPFL board.

Raith hadn’t had a goalie on the bench for three games, and Connor Brennan’s injury at the weekend left them keeper-less. No matter, as Stevenson heroically kept a first-half clean sheet.

Unfortunately, Stevenson quickly learned that you can’t keep them all out when, on 62 minutes, Farid el Alagui’s header made its way in and sealed the tie.

Hughes told BBC Scotland after the game: “If we’d brought in a young keeper, I don’t think he’d have done any better than Ryan Stevenson.”

We’d suggest rush goalkeeper rules, but in fairness to Stevenson, he did a pretty good job.
