Rain delays led to an epic dance-off between these two baseball teams

The last thing most spectators want when attending a sports match is for it to be delayed by rain.

Much like cricket, the length of a baseball game means intermittent rain can drag out a match.

However, the crowd at the Chicago Cubs vs the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Thursday evening were entertained through a rain stoppage by none other than the teams’ relief pitchers.

Battle of the bullpens. pic.twitter.com/HQurVopmUI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 3, 2017

During the second of three rain stoppages, the teams’ relievers had a dance-off, and it got pretty weird.

From a Cool Runnings tribute to the upside-down man, the players showed they are good at more than baseball.

The videos make for amusing viewing – the Diamondbacks clearly took the award for best routine.

Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it's bullpen dance-off time! A post shared by Arizona Diamondbacks (@dbacks) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

They didn’t just win the dance-off, they also sealed a 10-8 win over the home team at Wrigley stadium.

More rain please!