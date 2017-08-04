Rain delays led to an epic dance-off between these two baseball teams
04/08/2017 - 14:35:35Back to Sport Home
The last thing most spectators want when attending a sports match is for it to be delayed by rain.
Much like cricket, the length of a baseball game means intermittent rain can drag out a match.
However, the crowd at the Chicago Cubs vs the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Thursday evening were entertained through a rain stoppage by none other than the teams’ relief pitchers.
Battle of the bullpens. pic.twitter.com/HQurVopmUI— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 3, 2017
During the second of three rain stoppages, the teams’ relievers had a dance-off, and it got pretty weird.
From a Cool Runnings tribute to the upside-down man, the players showed they are good at more than baseball.
The videos make for amusing viewing – the Diamondbacks clearly took the award for best routine.
They didn’t just win the dance-off, they also sealed a 10-8 win over the home team at Wrigley stadium.
More rain please!
Join the conversation - comment here