Rafinha was a third wheel with Neymar and Neymar's girlfirend and we feel his pain

You’ve probably been there: Your best mate starts seeing someone new and suddenly you’re not the inseparable twosome you used to be.

And that’s the same if you’re a professional footballer, as Rafinha is finding out courtesy of his buddy Neymar and his apparent gf Bruna Marquezine.

The Barcelona midfielder posted this picture, apparently from Luis Suarez’s 30th birthday party, along with the caption: “Once upon a time there was a friend, then he started dating.”

Looks like Rafinha has bagged himself a fire date too though from the picture.

That came after Neymar himself posted this video in an Instagram Story, saying: “I love this guy.”

Everyone is sympathising with Rafinha’s position.

And he may even have bagged himself a date.

Third wheels of the world, unite.
