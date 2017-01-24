Rafinha was a third wheel with Neymar and Neymar's girlfirend and we feel his pain

You’ve probably been there: Your best mate starts seeing someone new and suddenly you’re not the inseparable twosome you used to be.

And that’s the same if you’re a professional footballer, as Rafinha is finding out courtesy of his buddy Neymar and his apparent gf Bruna Marquezine.

Era uma vez um amigo, aí ele começou a namorar...🕯🤔😂 @neymarjr @brumarquezine A photo posted by Rafael Alcantara "Rafinha" (@rafinhaaa93) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:12am PST

The Barcelona midfielder posted this picture, apparently from Luis Suarez’s 30th birthday party, along with the caption: “Once upon a time there was a friend, then he started dating.”

Looks like Rafinha has bagged himself a fire date too though from the picture.

That came after Neymar himself posted this video in an Instagram Story, saying: “I love this guy.”

Rafinha de vela HAHAHAHA. A Bruna beijando o Neymar socorro que lindos! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A video posted by @neymarjr_forever11 on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:22am PST

Everyone is sympathising with Rafinha’s position.

rafinha is so me when i hangout with my friends https://t.co/ZYPvNpqq3u — saz (@neensneymar) January 24, 2017

RAFINHA IS ALL OF US https://t.co/wvPdEW3U8m — 🌷 (@_rafinhaha) January 24, 2017

RT if you ever been in Rafinha's position... #thirdwheel pic.twitter.com/yREanjtNVg — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) January 24, 2017

And he may even have bagged himself a date.

Look, if Rafinha is really sad about being alone I'm sure we can find someone willing to sacrifice herself... Ahem. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) January 24, 2017

Third wheels of the world, unite.