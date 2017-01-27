Rafael Nadal through to Australian Open final after epic five-set battle

Back to Sport Home

The men's final at the Australian Open tennis will feature two players with a combined 31 grand slam titles.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will go head to head after the Spaniard sealed an epic five-set victory over Grigor Dimitrov.

Nadal triumphed 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7/5) 6-7 (4/7) 6-4 after just short of five hours on Rod Laver Arena and will now face Federer, his greatest rival, in a mouth-watering showdown on Sunday.

Dimitrov threatened to derail Melbourne's dream reunion by twice coming from behind to force a decider, but Nadal was relentless, powering his way through to his 21st major final and first since winning the French Open in 2014.

More to follow.
KEYWORDS: sport, tennis.

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport