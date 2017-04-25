Rafael Benitez coy on future after guiding Newcastle back to the Premier League

Rafael Benitez guided Newcastle back into the Premier League and instantly fired a warning shot across the club's bows.

The 57-year-old was hailed as a hero on Tyneside on Monday evening as the Magpies clinched an immediate return to the top flight with a 4-1 victory over Preston at St James' Park.

But as a crowd of 50,212 and thousands more in the city celebrated, Benitez coyly declined to say whether or not he would still be in charge in August as he anticipated a summer during which heavy investment will be required to keep the club where it expects to be.

The Spaniard, who signed a three-year contract in May last year, said with a smile: "You never know, that is football. But I am really pleased here, very happy and very proud of everything we have achieved.

"Hopefully we can put in the basement to do something that will be a guarantee for the future too.

''Now it's the time to enjoy, but I am sure that if we do the right things, we have to prepare everything to be strong enough for the Premier League."

Benitez's comments were undoubtedly meant to serve as a reminder to owner Mike Ashley that promotion is only the start of his mission on Tyneside and that he needs the club's backing to continue it.

However, he will allow himself, his staff and his players to enjoy their success for a few days before they attempt to wrench the Sky Bet Championship title from Brighton's grasp and then look to next season.

Benitez said: "I am really proud of everyone because we knew that was difficult. At the beginning when everyone was saying, 'Rafa has no experience in the Championship, it will be tough', it was right, it was very difficult.

"But the commitment of the players, the hard work of the players every day, the staff, everyone involved and after, the support of the fans, has made a massive difference.

"It's a day that we have to remember because it's not easy to go down and go up first time."

Preston, who had skipper Paul Gallagher sent off for deliberate handball after the break, briefly threaten to spoil the party when Jordan Hugill cancelled out Ayoze Perez's opener, but further goals from Christian Atsu, Matt Ritchie and Perez again did the trick.

Lilywhites boss Simon Grayson said: "We were the masters of our own downfall, to be fair.

"Newcastle haven't had to work hard enough to win that game tonight. We have gifted them a lot of goals, which has been the tale of our last three or four games now."