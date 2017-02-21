Radamel Falcao took ages to take his penalty, so nobody was sympathetic when he messed it up

For something so simple, a penalty has the possibility to evoke an impressive range of emotional responses – Radamel Falcao discovered that against Manchester City.

The Monaco striker was deemed to have been tripped from behind by City defender Nicolas Otamendi in the sides’ Champions League last 16 tie, and duly stepped up to convert it.

He waited… and waited… and waited. And then, he missed.

Falcao: Has missed both penalties he has taken in the Champions League this season #MCIASM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 21, 2017

It felt like the former Manchester United and Chelsea forward delayed for an age before starting his run up and, by then, nobody had much confidence in his ability to score.

Maybe - instead of rushing it - Falcao should have waited a little longer before taking that penalty... — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) February 21, 2017

I think Falcao psyched himself out there. He looked very nervous and waited an age! — Mark Pougatch (@markpougatch) February 21, 2017

It didn’t go down well, with fans remembering the Falcao of the Premier League. Monaco were 2-1 up at the time, and despite going 3-2 up later on, lost 5-3.

The state of that penalty. That's Man United's Falcao right there. — Coral (@Coral) February 21, 2017

Ahhh that's the Man Utd Falcao — Chu 🤙🏾 (@ChuBoi) February 21, 2017

This guy doesn’t like stutter run ups.

Feel for Falcao to a degree as that wait was LOOOONG, but the penalty was shit and I hate stutter run-ups. So there. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) February 21, 2017

It went something like this.

Here we see an owl taking a better penalty than Monaco's Falcao. pic.twitter.com/CYmqDoiS1u — Danny Baker (@prodnose) February 21, 2017

He did however make up for it with a sublime goal later on…

So #Falcao's confidence was clearly shot by that penalty miss, then. #MCFCASM — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) February 21, 2017

… and we even had an eerie prediction after the original penalty miss, although it was a sublime chip we witnessed, rather than a bicycle kick.

Falcao missed the penalty to score a screamer BK in the 63rd minute — Kyle🦑 (@Schweindaddy) February 21, 2017

Close enough.