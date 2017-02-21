Radamel Falcao took ages to take his penalty, so nobody was sympathetic when he messed it up

Back to Sport Home

For something so simple, a penalty has the possibility to evoke an impressive range of emotional responses – Radamel Falcao discovered that against Manchester City.

The Monaco striker was deemed to have been tripped from behind by City defender Nicolas Otamendi in the sides’ Champions League last 16 tie, and duly stepped up to convert it.

He waited… and waited… and waited. And then, he missed.

It felt like the former Manchester United and Chelsea forward delayed for an age before starting his run up and, by then, nobody had much confidence in his ability to score.

It didn’t go down well, with fans remembering the Falcao of the Premier League. Monaco were 2-1 up at the time, and despite going 3-2 up later on, lost 5-3.

This guy doesn’t like stutter run ups.

It went something like this.

He did however make up for it with a sublime goal later on…

… and we even had an eerie prediction after the original penalty miss, although it was a sublime chip we witnessed, rather than a bicycle kick.

Close enough.
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Champions League, Football, Manchester City, Monaco, Penalty, Radamel Falcao, Willy Caballero

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport