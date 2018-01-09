Racing confirm Simon Zebo signing - five days before clash with Munster

Back to Munster Rugby Sport Home

French club Racing have confirmed that Munster back Simon Zebo will join them next season.

The Parisian outfit is already home to former Munster lock Donnacha Ryan, while Jonathan Sexton and Ronan O'Gara have both had spells there as player and coach respectively.

Zebo was interviewed on the Racing website just five days before the sides meet in their penultimate Pool 4 clash in the Champions Cup.

He said that current Racing winger Teddy Thomas helped convince him to sign at the U-Arena ahead of a number of French clubs.

Zebo announced in October he wouldd be leaving Munster at the end of this season in a move that will effectively end his international career.
KEYWORDS: Sport, Rugby, Simon Zebo, Racing, Munster

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport