Race cancelled after scary crash sees Antrim rider’s bike go up in flames

A dramatic crash involving Eugene Laverty caused the first race of the Superbike World Championship’s Italian round to be red flagged, writes Stephen Barry.

The Antrim rider crashed out on lap 12 of 19 at Imola after contact between his Aprilia bike and that of Alex Lowes, who was overtaking into eighth place.

Laverty righted the bike approaching the corner, however the brake line was cut in the collision and he had to jump off at high-speed.

Laverty slammed into the track as the bike cartwheeled into the concrete barriers, creating a huge fireball on impact.

Thankfully, Laverty walked away from the crash having escaped serious injury.

His wife Pippa Laverty tweeted: “Thanks for all your messages, I married a tough Irishman. He's ok.”

Lowes was relieved to see Laverty unhurt after their collision: “Went to see @eugenelaverty really happy that he is ok, which is always the most important thing! Unfortunate incident to end a tough race.”

With track conditions unsafe to continue, Chaz Davies was awarded the victory, with championship leader Jonathan Rea in second.