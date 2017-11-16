"They wouldn’t negotiate a piss up in a brewery": Heated exchanges in Seanad as rugby World Cup bid slammed

Ireland’s 2023 Rugby World Cup bid was overseen by "amateurs" who "wouldn’t negotiate a piss up in a brewery", according to a Fianna Fáil Senator.

Speaking in the Seanad this afternoon, Senator Terry Leyden said that while there was "no point in crying over spilt milk" he felt the people behind the bid had "made a bags of it".

"Call a spade a spade. They hadn’t the ability to negotiate."

His comments prompted a heated exchange with Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond who suggested Senator Leyden was being "ridiculous" and that he and his party should stick to negotiating what they were good at, bailouts.

Later Mr Leydon went on: "Amateurs ... sure they wouldn’t negotiate a piss up in a brewery for God’s sake".

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan also suggested that "our Celtic cousins, Scotland and Wales, who play with us on the Lions, did let us down".