Quiz: The players who crossed the Tottenham-Real Madrid divide?

Back to Sport Home

Tottenham face a huge test of their ability when they travel to Real Madrid for their third group game of the 2017/18 Champions League.

The teams have recent history, with Real knocking Spurs out of the tournament in 2011, but they also share a recent history of players.

The below quiz features trivia on six players to have played for both clubs – how much do you know about their careers?

 
KEYWORDS: Viral, Quiz, Tottenham Hotspur, UK, Champions League, football, Quiz, Real Madrid, Tottenham, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport