Quiz: Do you know what position these Fantasy Premier League footballers are classed in?
The Fantasy Premier League competition has relaunched for the 2017/18 season, but with a new season comes new categorisations.
Sometimes a footballer can be worth having due to their classification – a midfielder classed as a defender offers points in attack and defence for example.
But how much do you know about the positions of some of this year’s players according to the FPL?
