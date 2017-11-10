Quiz: Can you match these classic footballs with the tournaments they came from?

Whether it’s a Jabulani, a Europass or an Ordem, what’s more important to a football tournament than the ball itself?

Adidas has officially unveiled the Telstar 18 as the football of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a reworking of an old classic that’s sure to be popular next year.

(Adidas)

World Cup footballs are among the most memorable in the sport’s history – the question is, does your knowledge of the beautiful game’s key ingredient stand up to scrutiny?