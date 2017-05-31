Quiz: Can you match Arsene Wenger's coats to the right season?

It’s the touchline fashion which has sparked multiple memes and even its own Twitter accounts. Yes, we’re talking about Arsene Wenger’s coat.

Opp’s the good old zip below me just broke what a disaster and its pouring it down as well! — Arsene Wenger's Coat (@WengersCoat) December 29, 2012

As the Arsenal manager puts pen to paper and signs an extension which keeps him at the Emirates for another two years, we celebrate the winter wear of the Premier Leagues’s longest serving manager.

But is it possible to match the manager’s outerwear to the season. Are the highs and lows of the season etched on his face or are your clues limited to sponsor, colour and jacket puffiness? Have a go.