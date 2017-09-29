Quiz: Can you identify these footballers from their Fifa 18 cards?

EA Sports’ Fifa 18 is set to rack up plenty of playing time this weekend after its release, but can you tell these footballers apart BEFORE you get to grips with the video game?

For context, check out the difference in numbers for categories such as defence and dribbling between forward Cristiano Ronaldo and centre-back Giorgio Chiellini.

(EA Sports)

For outfield players the categories are pace, dribbling, shooting, defending, passing and physical – while keepers get ratings for diving, reflexes, handling, speed, kicking and positioning.

With their names and faces removed from the ratings cards, it’s time to see if you can tell your Messis from your Marcelos.