Queensland Police had the best response to Jeff Horn’s controversial win over Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao has lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a bout that was referred to as the Battle of Brisbane.

The result came as such a shock that the Queensland Police department got more than a few messages about it.

Pacquiao undoubtedly came in as the favourite, as an 11-time world champion coming up against a former schoolteacher. However, Horn ultimately came out as the winner after the judges scored the fight in his favour 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113.

(Tertius Pickard/AP)

Although the judges were unanimous in their decision, not everyone was quite so convinced by the result.

I never want to watch boxing again. @jeffhornboxer got destroyed. Had a lot of heart but didn't win that one. #PacHorn #PacquiaoHorn — preston pohl (@PrestonPohl) July 2, 2017

Boxing is a joke, and it proves it again tonight. Are you kidding me with those scorecards?#joke #rigged — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2017

The backlash was such that even the police felt the need to weigh in.

The next person to @ us with a robbery joke about the boxing will be arrested for reals. In other news, congrats @jeffhornboxer #PacHorn pic.twitter.com/w5r4bPdbsS — Queensland Police (@QPSmedia) July 2, 2017

Not quite sure what they meant? Well, it turns out their social media page was being inundated with tweets like this.

@QPSmedia I'd like to report a robbery at the Suncorp Stadium. Manny Pacquiao's title was stolen by the 3 judges tonight — #FreeSarah (@BballKyle420) July 2, 2017

Hey @QPSmedia, there was a robbery in Brisbane. Just thought you should know. #PacquiaoHorn — Zaldy Doyungan (@ZaldyKSNT) July 2, 2017

@QPSmedia Hello, I would like to report a robbery in Brisbane — Mr. Pibb (@DoowNelaj) July 2, 2017

@QPSmedia can I report a crime on here? @jeffhornboxer just stole @MannyPacquiaoTR WBO belt. There was 55000 witnesses to the crime. #wrong — Steven Stewart (@HonkyTonkHero86) July 2, 2017

You can definitely understand the police wanted to stop everyone pestering them – they really were getting inundated with people making exactly the same joke.

.@QPSmedia Hi can you head to Brisbane as Manny Pacquiao just got robbed of his WBO belt. What a godawful decision. #PacquiaoHorn — Derrick Matai (@derrickmatai) July 2, 2017

@QPSmedia can you guys send someone over to check how @mannypacquiao got robbed???? — adrian (@mj23afr15) July 2, 2017

Even though he lost, Pacquiao had a much more gracious attitude towards the decision than his fans. The BBC reports he said: “That’s the decision of the judges. I respect that.”