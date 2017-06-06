Qualifier draws made for football and hurling championships

The draw for Round One of the Senior Football Championship qualifiers has been made this morning.

In the A section, Waterford will host Derry, Louth meet Longford, Wicklow face Laois and Sligo welcome Antrim.

Those games will take place on the weekend of June 17/18.

In the B section, Westmeath or Offaly will host Cavan or Monaghan, Armagh take on Fermanagh, Limerick host Wexford and Carlow go to London.

In the preliminary round of the hurling qualifiers, Laois will play the winners of the Christy Ring cup between Antrim and Carlow.

That game will take place in the weekend of June 24/25.

Westmeath receive a bye to round one.