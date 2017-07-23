QPR’s match against FC Union Berlin was rained off so the players did some competitive sliding

You’d think rain would be the least of your problems during a summer pre-season friendly, but Queens Park Rangers’ game against FC Union Berlin unfortunately fell foul of the weather.

Just 13 minutes into their game in Germany against the Bundesliga 2 team, the rain saw the game postponed before it was eventually called off.

At 0-0 with 77 minutes left, at least the game hadn’t blossomed into a classic at that point.

And while the game’s status was being decided, somebody had a little fun with the sound system.

And they weren’t the only ones enjoying themselves – the players clearly decided that if they couldn’t kick a ball around, they were going to get soaked instead.

This is worth the entrance fee, surely.

Look at the distance the players are getting!

QPR looked to have started the sliding off, before FC Union Berlin followed. The Rs then had another go before their opponents had one last turn.

The beautiful game.
