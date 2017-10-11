Push to name Páirc Uí Chaoimh stand after Jack Lynch

A debate has opened up over who should be honoured by having stands named after them at the €70m revamped Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Cork County Council has formally voted to ask the GAA to name one of them after late taoiseach Jack Lynch, who won five All-Ireland medals.

However, a further motion, which is to be tabled in County Hall in a fortnight’s time will ask that the public be allowed to decide on who should have stands named after them.

Cllr Deirdre O’Brien won support from colleagues to ask the GAA to honour Jack Lynch, but then other names were thrown into the melting pot.

The Fianna Fáil councillor naturally got the backing of all her party colleagues, with Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan especially enthusiastic about the prospect, claiming that he is a distant relative of Lynch.

Cllr O’Brien described Lynch as “one of the greatest GAA players of all time” and “a gentleman who displayed extraordinary kindness”.

Cllr Kevin Murphy, leader of Fine Gael on the council, said he doesn’t mind in principle, but pointed out that the Lee tunnel is already named after him.

He also added that a bridge in the city is named after Christy Ring, arguably the greatest hurler who ever graced a field.

“I don’t know if he should have a tunnel and a stand stadium both named after him,” Cllr Murphy added.

It was at that point that some West Cork councillors said Sam Maguire should also be honoured.

Although the All Ireland senior football cup is named after the Dunmanway-born man there is little else to commemorate him outside of his hometown, wrties Sean O’Riordan.

His name was proposed by Clonakilty-based Cllr Paul Hayes (SF), who added that Maguire recruited the nationalist leader Michael Collins to the Irish Republican Brotherhood in 1909.

Cllr Derry Canty said that Jimmy Barry-Murphy should also be in the mix.

However, Cllr O’Brien said she wouldn’t accept additional names being added to her motion.

Her motion was then approved.

Cllr Eoghan Jeffers (SF) then said he will table another motion at the next council meeting calling for the GAA to allow the public to decide on naming the stands.

This article first appeared in the Irish Examiner