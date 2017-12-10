Punchestown gets go-ahead but weather hits UK racing

This afternoon's meeting at Punchestown goes ahead after the track passed an inspection.

Officials had planned to check conditions at 8am but were able to give the go-ahead a little earlier than planned and the ground is reported to be heavy.

The first race goes to post at 12.30pm with the feature Grade 1 Durkan Chase taking place at 2.05pm.

However, this afternoon's meeting at Huntingdon in England has been abandoned due to snow.

The track was due to stage a seven-race card highlighted by the Betfred Peterborough Chase but snow has scuppered their chances of racing.

Clerk of the course Jack Pryor said: "There's three centimetres of snow on the track that has fallen in the last hour or so and it is forecast to continue all morning with freezing temperatures too.

"We had covered the track, but the snow means we can't lift those covers and there is always a risk when you do that further snow would just then settle."

Course officials will now discuss the possibility of rescheduling the Peterborough Chase with the British Horseracing Authority and Pryor added: "We will definitely have those discussions, but I don't think there would be any decisions on that until Monday."