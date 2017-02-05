Punchestown fine ahead of Douvan run

This afternoon's meeting at Punchestown will go ahead as planned after passing an 8am inspection.

A frost was forecast overnight but officials were happy enough to give the card the green light.

It will be a relief to Willie Mullins as Douvan, one of the stars of National Hunt racing, is due to put the finishing touches to his Cheltenham Festival preparations in the BoyleSorts Tied Cottage Chase at 3pm.

The going is soft to heavy.