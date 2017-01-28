Pulled muscle rules Faugheen out of irish Champion Hurdle comeback

Faugheen has been ruled out of his reappearance in the BHP Insurance Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday with a pulled muscle.

Willie Mullins' 2015 Champion Hurdle winner has been off the track since winning the Leopardstown showpiece 12 months ago.

His season has been interrupted by a series of niggling problems, and it appears another one has struck.

With 2016 Champion Hurdle winner and stablemate Annie Power also on the sidelines, a frustrating season for Mullins shows no signs of letting up.

"I hope it's not serious," Mullins said. "It's a muscle on his hind quarters that he's pulled and he'll hopefully be all right in a few days.

"It's frustrating, as he'd done everything right at home and was ready to run. While it's only slight, I just dare not risk him."
