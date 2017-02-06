Public unimpressed as cricketer launches campaign to bring back… himself

It’s no secret that they’ve had their differences, so people were watching with interest to see what Kevin Pietersen’s reaction to Alastair Cook stepping down as captain would be.

Anyone hoping that KP might rise above their issues and offer a tribute to his former team-mate and England’s leading run-scorer was to be left disappointed, however.

Yes, Pietersen used the occasion to launch a campaign to bring himself back into the England team.

The responses were, at best, mixed.

Probably not the response KP was hoping for.

@KP24 even more cringe when you tweet it yourself. — Paul Furbey ن (@Furbs33) February 6, 2017

Strong words from this Twitter user.

@KP24 I'd rather bring back the plague — Glen Stone (@Mr_brightside38) February 6, 2017

Kevin, we’re not sure this is going to work.

Don’t call us, we’ll call you.