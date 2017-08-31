PSG sign Kylian Mbappe on loan
31/08/2017 - 18:33:29Back to Sport Home
Paris St Germain have announced the signing of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer.
More to follow.
31/08/2017 - 18:33:29Back to Sport Home
Paris St Germain have announced the signing of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe on a season-long loan with an option to buy next summer.
More to follow.
Anthony Daly has confirmed that he is stepping down from his Director of coaching role at the Limerick underage hurling academy.
There is a “serious lack of discipline” amongst children, according to one of the country’s hurling greats.
A freestyle showdown.
Six young men have shown their commitment to intermediate football much to their other halves' annoyance.
This investigation just gets better and better…
The station will broadcast every game and will also have a new preview and highlights show.
What it says in the papers and online.
Irish professional cycling team Aqua Blue Sport have had their team bus set on fire in what Spanish police believe to be an arson attack.
Join the conversation - comment here