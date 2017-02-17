Protest march planned for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal

If you thought the roars of discontent on Arsenal Fan TV were as bad as things were going to get for Arsenal, think again, writes Stephen Barry.

Not only are Arsenal fans increasingly sick of the club’s stagnation, but Chilean fans have now decided to voice their offence too.

Chile’s star player Alexis Sanchez has often been seen berating his teammates for a lack of support in pressing opponents, and a group of Chilean fans have had enough.

Alexis Sanchez trudges off the pitch at full-time. #FCBvAFC pic.twitter.com/i7BSUPxCoL — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 15, 2017

They say that they’re tired of seeing Sanchez “play on his own” and that he “doesn't deserve to be alone”.

5,700 people on Facebook have indicated they’re attending a march at the Plaza Baquedano in central Santiago, hosted by the ‘Campaign for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal’.

“We, as Chileans are tired to watch one of our biggest stars play on his own to make his team get through,” they wrote.

“We don't want him to play at Real Madrid, nor go back to Barcelona, we don't give a f*** where he plays, we just want him to fight along with 10 other players to get the results.

“He doesn't deserve to be alone.”

The march is scheduled for March 1, so plenty of time to book a flight!