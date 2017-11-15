Professional cricketer found guilty of exposing himself to two women

Derbyshire all-rounder Shiv Thakor has been found guilty of exposing himself to two women on a housing estate.

Former England under-19 captain Thakor was labelled as "Shifty Shiv" by one of the victims after he exposed himself through a "gap" in his jogging bottoms.

The 24-year-old was arrested in July after the two offences near Radbourne Lane in Mackworth, Derby, on June 12 and June 19.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court was told that, during a police interview, he said he had already been "sexually satisfied" by his "16-year-old girlfriend" so he would not have committed the offences.

Giving evidence, he also said he has "a tendency" to "rearrange myself", both at the front and the back.

Thakor, of Richardson Way, Derby, had denied exposing himself and intending to cause alarm or distress at a previous hearing in the same court.

He was convicted of both offences as his family watched on in the public gallery and was granted unconditional bail until his sentencing on November 24.

Giving evidence, the first witness said Thakor was "very quiet" and "very well-mannered".

She said: "I bent down to get some paper from the printer. I just put my head down and carried on with my work."

She told the court she believed Thakor was aware he was exposing himself, adding: "He knew exactly what he was doing."

A second witness said: "He had jogging bottoms on and he was jogging past."

She said he stopped outside the property before adding: "He had his back to me - I thought he was trying to get himself aroused.

"I thought in a minute he would go away."

She said she was "100 per cent" certain it was Thakor and that he had exposed himself.

During his evidence, Thakor said: "I have got a tendency, that is almost a running joke, that I tend to rearrange myself both at the front and back during games."

The Derbyshire all-rounder said he did not disagree his hand was "moving around in his pocket" moments before one of the alleged incidents.

District Judge Andrew Meachin told Thakor: "I’m in absolutely no doubt that both women have given honest evidence to this court.

"I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that you have committed both of these offences."

Thakor was suspended on full pay by Derbyshire County Cricket Club after the allegations and has not played since June.