PRO12 semi-final details announced

The dates and kick-off times for this year's Guinness PRO12 semi-finals have been confirmed.

Leinster, who are already guaranteed a home semi-final, will play at the RDS on Friday May 19th at 7.45pm.

The other tie will take place the following day at 6.15pm, with Munster likely to enjoy home advantage at Thomond Park.

They need one win from their last two games to seal a top-two finish, and they take on second from bottom Treviso this weekend.

As it stands, the Scarlets would be Munster’s opponents, while the Ospreys are in position to visit Leinster. However, Ulster are only one point outside the semi-final places with two games to go.