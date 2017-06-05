Preston bound Sean Maguire targets Ireland call-up

Preston-bound Sean Maguire says he wants to follow in the footsteps of his new teammates Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan in being called up for the Irish squad.

The Cork City forward has told Preston's website that he intends to be a 'hard worker and a grafter' when he arrives next month.

Kilkenny-native Maguire's been in remarkable form this season, scoring 19 goals to help Cork build an 18-point ead at the summit of the Premier Division.