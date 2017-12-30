Premier League wrap: Superb Salah leads Liverpool comeback; Swansea’s new boss has dream start

Two goals in the final five minutes gave Carlos Carvalhal a dramatic debut victory as Swansea boss.

The Swans looked to be slipping to defeat against Watford at Vicarage Road, with Andre Carrillo’s 11th-minute strike separating the sides.

But Jordan Ayew levelled in the 86th minute and substitute Luciano Narsingh scored an unlikely winner with the match heading into injury time.

Swansea City’s Luciano Narsingh celebrates scoring his side’s second goal at Vicarage Road. Photo: Nigel French/PA

The result lifted Swansea off the bottom of the table and provided former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carvalhal with a dream start to his tenure in South Wales.

Stoke’s defence proved leaky again as Chelsea powered to a 5-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The Potters have conceded more goals than any other team in the Premier League and, with Mark Hughes naming a weakened side, Chelsea took full advantage.

Antonio Rudiger struck very early and they were two up with less than 10 minutes on the clock thanks to Danny Drinkwater’s brilliant volley.

When Pedro made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, it seemed any score was possible, but Chelsea did not find the net again until 17 minutes from time, when Willian picked himself up to score from the penalty spot after he had been felled by Geoff Cameron.

Davide Zappacosta rounded off the scoring in the 88th minute.

Stoke City’s Ramadan Sobhi and Chelsea’s Victor Moses battle for the ball at Stamford Bridge. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Liverpool secured a valuable three points in the race for the top four by coming from behind to beat Leicester 2-1.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring after only three minutes and the Foxes held on until the 52nd minute, when Mohamed Salah netted his 16th league goal of the season.

Number 17 followed 24 minutes later and proved to be the winner.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side’s second goal at Anfield. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone after Ryan Fraser’s deflected effort in the 89th minute earned them a 2-1 win over Everton.

Fraser opened the scoring 33 minutes in before Idrissa Gueye equalised for Everton.

There was another clean sheet for Burnley in a goalless draw with Huddersfield, while Newcastle’s clash with Brighton also ended goalless.