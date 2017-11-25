Premier League wrap: Spurs disappoint, Man United scrape a win and Palace leave it late

Tottenham needed Harry Kane's 30th Premier League goal of 2017 to earn them a draw against West Brom.

However, the north London side will regard the 1-1 stalemate with the strugglers at Wembley as two points dropped.

West Brom appeared set to make a winning start to life without Tony Pulis when they took a fourth-minute lead through Salomon Rondon. The striker outmuscled Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez and rolled a shot past Hugo Lloris.

West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez sees his header go just wide as Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives to attempt a save at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

However, they were denied a first win in 11 matches when Kane flicked home at the near post with 16 minutes remaining.

Rondon came closest to a winning goal, but he failed to take advantage in added time.

Second-placed Manchester United did not slip up, beating Brighton 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's Ashley Young celebrates scoring the opener at Old Trafford. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA

Lewis Dunk's 66th-minute own goal separated the teams, after Ashley Young's shot took a big deflection off the Seagulls defender and looped into the far corner of the net.

The result means United close the gap on leaders Manchester City to five points, although Pep Guardiola's men can restore their eight-point lead on Sunday with a win at Huddersfield.

Newcastle's slump continued as they lost for the fourth successive match, 3-0 at home to Watford.

Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle and Watford's Kiko Femenia battle for the ball at St James' Park. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

Will Hughes - who netted the first goal in last week's win over West Ham - opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he netted from just inside the 18-yard box after a good ball from Marvin Zeegelaar.

Zeegelaar had a hand in the second goal too, as his cross was deflected into his own net by DeAndre Yedlin in first-half added time.

Andre Gray took advantage of poor defending to wrap up the points in the 62nd minute and make sure the Hornets keep in touch with the top seven.

Bottom club Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Stoke 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Xherdan Shaqiri gave the visitors a 53rd-minute lead, scoring with a fine individual effort after running from midfield to the edge of the area and bending the ball into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring his side's goal at Selhurst Park. Photo: Daniel Hambury/PA

However, Ruben Loftus-Cheek levelled within three minutes, tapping in Andros Townsend's inswinging cross unchallenged at the back post, then Mamadou Sakho won it for the home side in the second minute of added time.

Swansea and Bournemouth finished goalless at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea City's Wilfried Bony scores before having the goal disallowed at the Liberty Stadium. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

The closest the teams came to a goal was when the home side's Wilfried Bony saw a first-half breakthrough ruled out for a push by Jordan Ayew on Nathan Ake.